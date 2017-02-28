<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Durable Goods Surge 1.8% In January On Strong Demand For Commercial And Military Planes 'My view on business investment remains that there is a good deal of pent-up energy that had been held back by an adverse and uncertain policy environment.' - Stephen Stanley, Amherst Pierpont Securities New orders for US-made capital goods advanced more than expected in January due to strong demand for passenger airplanes and new bookings for fighter planes and related military equipment. According to the Commerce Department, total durable goods orders spiked 1.8% in the past month compared with a downwardly revised 0.8% reading registered in December. The main driver for the jump was a significant increase in orders for transportation goods which surged 6.0% in January. Orders excluding aircraft fell 0.2%, missing expectations for a 0.5% rise on the month. Moreover, there were notable decreases in orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components as well as computers and electronic products. In the meantime, non-defense capital goods orders went down 0.4%, following an upwardly revised 1.1% gain in December, while machinery orders soared 0.5%, giving a 4.3% annual gain which is likely to heighten confidence in manufacturing outlook. Overall, strong durable goods report followed recent growth in consumer spending and home sales as the Greenback stabilised and oil prices resumed growing. In addition, the Trump administration plans to cut corporate taxes and diminish regulations are set to help businesses, though surrounding uncertainty might prevent proceeding with investments in the near term.