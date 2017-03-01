<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Economy Confirms 1.9% Growth In Q4 Despite Higher Consumer Spending "The marked improvement in the survey evidence recently suggests that growth will continue at a decent pace in the first half of this year too." - Paul Ashworth, Capital Economics The US economy grew less than expected in December quarter even in spite of higher consumer spending observed in the reported period. Figures released on Tuesday showed the US economy grew at an annualised pace of 1.9% in the Q4, following a strong 3.5% reading registered in the preceding quarter and falling behind analysts' expectations for a 2.1% rise. In the report, the Commerce Department highlighted that the economic growth was mainly boosted by consumer spending that was revised to 3.0% from 2.5% reported previously. With household spending accounting for no less than 70% of the American economic activity, analysts around the world remained optimistic on the overall growth in the country in the months ahead. Furthermore, the report revealed that the surge in purchases by consumers in the final quarter of 2016 was mainly driven by higher sales of new cars and trucks. Apart from that, Americans were seen to have spent more on health care. On balance, inventory investment was revised down to $46.2B from $48.7B, while spending on equipment rose a more modest 1.9% instead of 3.1% originally estimated. Moreover, there were changes in trade figures, with imports climbing 8.5% along with a sharp 4.0% decline in observed in exports.