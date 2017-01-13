ActionForex.com
Jan 13 12:30 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
US Futures Higher as Attention Shifts to Earnings Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by MarketPulse | Jan 13 17 12:12 GMT

US Futures Higher as Attention Shifts to Earnings

There's been no shortage of catalysts for the markets over the last few weeks, with the Federal Reserve and Donald Trump in particular keeping things interesting, and now we can add corporate earnings season to the mix as the Dow continues to struggle to break the psychological 20,000 barrier.

Earnings season has possibly come just at the right time as the Trump trade appears to have been exhausted in the absence of any details on his stimulus plans. The Dow has come extremely close to breaking above 20,000 on a number of occasions but it would appear just the idea of ambitious spending and tax cutting plans is not quite enough to take us to the next level. Perfect time then for earnings season, an opportunity for corporates to convince us that these levels are built on strong foundations, not just the prospect of fiscal stimulus.

Earnings season gets underway today with a number of banks reporting on the fourth quarter. Among these are JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America which should offer great insight into how the financials are expected to perform in the coming weeks.

We'll also get some economic data from the US today with retail sales for December being released. This continues to be a massively important month for retailers and could tell us a lot about just how much consumer spending habits are actually improving now that wage growth is improving, albeit gradually. The consumer is a hugely important part of the US economy and good numbers here will be extremely welcome as the new administration enters the White House and investors brace for what could be a wild ride.
 

About the Author

MarketPulse

MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

More from MarketPulse:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.