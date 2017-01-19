<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Housing Starts Rebounded in December; Q4/16 Hit Post-Recession High US housing starts jumped by 11% to 1,226k annualized units in December, exceeding market expectations (1,188k) and making up a good portion of the previous month's unexpected decline.

Starts reached a cycle-high in Q4/16, supporting our forecast for a solid gain in residential investment in the quarter. The increase in December housing starts was in the volatile multi-unit segment, which has seen sizeable swings (~40% or more) in each of the last four months. The latest gain (+57%) leaves multi-unit starts in Q4/16 close to the previous quarter's average, as well as the 2016 annual pace of 385k. The much more stable single-unit segment recorded a second consecutive monthly decline in December, albeit following an 11% surge in October that resulted in a solid gain in single unit starts in Q4/16 as a whole. Building permits were little changed at 1,210k annualized units in December. The pace of permit issuance for the final quarter of 2016 (1,227k) slightly outpaced housing starts (1,216k). The recent pickup in permit issuance following a dip earlier this year bodes well for momentum in homebuilding activity to continue in early-2017. Our Take: The increase in Q4/16 housing starts and a pickup in existing home sales in October and November points to residential investment returning to positive territory following disappointing declines in Q2 and Q3. We expect residential investment grew at a nearly 10% annualized pace in the final quarter of last year, supporting an acceleration in domestic demand growth to its strongest rate in 2016. Although a swing in net trade is expected leave overall GDP growth at a slightly less impressive 2.1% pace, the pickup in domestic spending to end last year is encouraging. The solid pace of permit issuance in Q4/16 as well as strong homebuilders' confidence around the turn of the year point to momentum in the housing sector continuing into 2017. We also see support for housing coming from accommodative financial conditions and buoyant consumer confidence; fiscal stimulus in the form of lower personal taxes could also provide a boost later this year if the Trump administration is able to follow through on its campaign promise.