US Jobless Claims Climb 6,000 Last Week 'The pattern (in jobless claims) is consistent with the trend in employment growth remaining strong — more than strong enough to keep the unemployment rate trending down.' - Jim O'Sullivan, High Frequency Economics The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly more than expected last week, though the four-week average dropped 4,000 to 241,000, weakest level since 1973, official figures revealed on Thursday. Last week's results were driven by growing economy and tight labour market, which is likely to prompt companies to retain experienced workers, supporting wage growth. According to the US Department of Labour, national jobless claims rose 6,000 to 244,000 during the week ended February 17 from the preceding week's upwardly revised 238,000. Meanwhile, economists anticipated an acceleration to 242,000 during the reported period. Filings have been holding below 300,000 for 103 straight weeks, showing healthy signs of the US job market. In the meantime, continuing claims fell 17,000 to 2.06 million during the week ended February 11, while their four-week moving average dropped 10,750. Overall, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to increase interest rates fairly soon, with labour market and inflation data set to reveal better performance. The last time the Fed raised its benchmark overnight rate was in December last year, when the rate was increased from 0.5% to 0.75%.