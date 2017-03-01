ActionForex.com
Mar 01 08:30 GMT

US PCE Core Inflation For January Is Due To Be Released Today Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Danske Bank | Mar 01 17 07:08 GMT

Market movers today

US PCE core inflation for January is due to be released today. PCE inflation has been quite flat at around 1.7% since August with no clear trend. We estimate PCE core was 0.25% m/ m and 1.7% y/y in January. The release will be particularly interesting in light of the recent repricing of the probability of a hike at the coming March meeting – now at 70%.

US ISM manufacturing for February is also due out today. The preliminary manufacturing PMI showed a small decline and the same may be true for ISM given that ISM has recently been a bit higher than PMI. However, regional PMIs have been quite strong.

Today EIA will report on US crude stocks last week. Yesterday, API was said to report that stocks rose 2.5mb last week. Hence, the market will be positioned for a similar rise in the official numbers from EIA.

In Scandies, we expect the Norwegian PMI for February to confirm the tendency for gradual improvement in manufacturing. The market will also focus on Riksbank Minutes.

Selected market news

US President Trump failed to deliver much new information on his policies at his speech to the Congress yesterday. He reiterated some of the key parts of this economic programme, e.g. his plans on spending USD1tn on public infrastructure and taxing imports. He also mentioned intensions of lowering taxes for persons and corporations. He did not provide much further details than what has already been presented. In turn, the market reaction to the speech was relatively muted.

Instead two speeches from members of the Federal Reserve attracted more attention. Dudley (voter, dovish) said that the case for tightening has become ‘a lot more compelling' and that the ‘risks to the outlook are now starting to tilt to the upside'. Williams (non-voter, neutral) said that he expects the Fed to consider a March hike seriously. The hawkish comments sent US rates higher and EUR/USD lower.

Activity in the Chinese manufacturing sector continues to progress. February's manufacturing PMIs surprised on the upside. The official PMI rose to 51.6 from 51.3 and the Caixin PMI rose to 51.7 from 51.0. Both were expected to drop slightly.

Finally, API was said to report yesterday, that US crude stocks rose 2.5mb last week. It indicates that the upwards trend in US crude stocks continues despite recent production cuts from OPEC trying to force them lower.
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

