US Retail Sales And US PPI Are Due Out Market movers today US retail sales and US PPI are due out. We estimate that retail sales will show a solid gain for December. Rating reports on Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and Italy are due. Focus will mainly be on the report on Italy from DBRS as a downgrade would increase the haircuts with the ECB. We expect that DBRS will be on hold, but it will be a close call. We could see a change in the outlook on Ireland from stable to positive. Selected market news The comments from Janet Yellen late yesterday evening reinforced the view for more Fed hikes as she sees no serious short-term obstacles to the US economy. Other comments from Fed officials also supported the view for more hikes. However, the reaction in the markets this morning has been modest. It has been a mixed session in the Asian equity market, where some of the indices have posted small increases, while others decreased. The dollar has strengthened modestly again the yen but is range-bound against the euro. Movements in the US Treasury bond have also been muted, with movements of 0.5bp to 1bp across the yield curve. If retail sales surprise on the upside later today, it will support the view for more hikes and give a negative boost to US yields.