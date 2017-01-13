<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Retail Sales Strengthened in December Retail sales rose 0.6% in December following a 0.2% increase in November. The December gain was just slightly below market expectations for a 0.7% rise.

Most of the increase could be accounted for by higher auto sales. Excluding the motor vehicle component, sales inched up 0.2% A 2.4% increase in motor vehicle sales (flagged by an earlier-reported rise in unit auto sales) accounted for the bulk of the December sales gain. The 0.2% increase excluding the auto sector in part reflected a, likely gasoline-price-related, 2.0% increase in sales at gasoline stations although sales at non-store retailers (the bulk of which reflects internet sales) also increased by 1.3% and was up 13% from a year ago. Offset came from lower sales at general merchandise stores (-0.5%) as well as a 0.8% drop in spending at restaurants that retraced much of a 1.2% jump the prior month. So-called 'control' sales (which exclude the motor vehicle, gasoline station, and building material) components, inched up just 0.2% following a flat reading in November but were nonetheless still up 3.3% from a year ago in December (and 3.3% on average over the November/December holiday shopping period) Our Take: Although the pace of growth in 'control' retail sales moderated somewhat in November and December on a month-over-month basis, the measure was still up 3.3% year-over-year on average over the period to mark a respectable increase in holiday shopping compared to a year ago (with the largest gains in the online sales component.) The retail sales data, on balance, remains consistent with our forecast that overall consumer spending (including spending on services) continued to grow and at a solid 2.4% pace (annualized rate) in Q4/16, although that would still be down modestly from a 3.0% jump in Q3. Strong consumer spending growth is being supported by further improvement in labour markets (although increasingly reflecting stronger wage rather than employment growth as labour markets tighten) and low interest rates. Interest rates are expected to drift gradually higher but likely at a modest pace which, coupled with further labour market improvement and potential income tax cuts, should leave a still supportive backdrop for consumer spending going forward.