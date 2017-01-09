<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.7% While Nonfarm Payrolls Increase 156,000 In December 'The economy is probably close to full employment. We're clearly seeing evidence that wage pressures are starting to build '. -Jim O'Sullivan, High Frequency Economics The US economy created less jobs than expected in the last month of 2016, disappointing markets. The US unemployment rate rose in line with analysts' expectations from 4.6% to 4.7%, while the participation rate climbed from 62.6% to 62.7%. The report also showed US nonfarm payrolls advanced 156,000, while markets anticipated a gain of 177,000, following the previous month's increase of 178,000. Official data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed manufacturing employment advanced 17,000 in December, despite small decreases in two previous months. In the meantime, there was also a slight fall in construction jobs and decline of over 15,000 in temporary help-services jobs. Nevertheless, government employment increased 12,000. In the meantime, the BLS said the Average Earnings Index jumped 0.4%, compared to a 0.1% decrease in November, which boosted the annual rate from 2.5% to 2.9%, the strongest gain since June 2009. Despite mixed economic indicators, the data is likely to maintain confidence in the job market and analysts' expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes in 2017. After the report, the US Dollar strengthened immediately. The EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.0550, while the USD/JPY held steady at 116.50.