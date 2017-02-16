<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD: Canada's Existing Home Sales Eased In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD slightly rose against the CAD and closed at 1.3077.

Macroeconomic data showed that Canada's existing home sales fell 1.3% on a monthly basis in January, following a gain of 2.2% in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3062, with the USD trading 0.11% lower against the CAD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3038, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3015. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3102, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3143.

Amid a lack of economic releases in Canada today, trading trend in the CAD is expected to be determined by global macroeconomic factors.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.