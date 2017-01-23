ActionForex.com
Jan 23 06:44 GMT

USD/CAD: Canadian Annual Inflation Inched Higher In December
Jan 23 17 06:26 GMT

USD/CAD: Canadian Annual Inflation Inched Higher In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.08% against the CAD and closed at 1.3311 on Friday.

Macroeconomic data revealed that Canada’s consumer price index (CPI) unexpectedly fell 0.2% on a monthly basis in December, following a drop of 0.4% in the prior month, while market anticipation was for the CPI to record a flat reading. Meanwhile, on an annual basis, the CPI climbed less-than-forecasted by 1.5% in December, reinforcing views that the Bank of Canada will remain on hold for the foreseeable future. The CPI increased 1.2% in the prior month, compared to market anticipation for a gain of 1.7%. Additionally, the nation’s retail sales advanced less-than-expected by 0.2% on a monthly basis in November, against market consensus for an advance of 0.5%. In the prior month, retail sales had registered a revised rise of 1.2%.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3285, with the USD trading 0.2% lower against the CAD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3246, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3208. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3355, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3426.

Looking ahead, investors will focus on Canada’s wholesale sales for November, due to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

