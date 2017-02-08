ActionForex.com
USD/CAD: Canadian Building Permits Plummeted To A Nearly One-Year Low Level In December
Feb 08 17 07:25 GMT

USD/CAD: Canadian Building Permits Plummeted To A Nearly One-Year Low Level In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.82% against the CAD and closed at 1.3182.

The Canadian Dollar lost ground, after Canada’s building permits dropped more-than-estimated by 6.6% MoM in December, hitting its lowest level in almost a year, on weakness in both the residential and non-residential sectors. Market expectations was for the building permits to decline by 3.5%, following a revised fall of 1.2% in the prior month. Additionally, the nation’s seasonally adjusted Ivey–purchasing managers’ index (PMI) eased to a level of 57.2 in January, marking its weakest reading in five-months. In the previous month, the PMI had recorded a reading of 60.8. Further, the nation’s international merchandise trade surplus narrowed to a level of C$0.9 billion in December, compared to market expectations for the nation to post a surplus of C$0.2 billion. The nation had posted a revised surplus of C$1.0 billion in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.317, with the USD trading 0.09% lower against the CAD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3097, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3023. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3228, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3285.

Today investors will keep a close watch on Canada’s housing starts for January.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

