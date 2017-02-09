ActionForex.com
Feb 09 08:08 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/CAD: Canadian Housing Starts Surprisingly Advanced In January Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 09 17 07:05 GMT

USD/CAD: Canadian Housing Starts Surprisingly Advanced In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.33% against the CAD and closed at 1.3138.

Macroeconomic data indicated that Canada's seasonally adjusted housing starts unexpectedly climbed to a level of 207.4K in January, indicating that the nation's housing sector started 2017 on a stronger note. Meanwhile, market participants anticipated for a drop to a level of 197.3K and following a revised reading of 206.3K in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.315, with the USD trading 0.09% higher against the CAD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3124, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3098. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3184, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3218.

Ahead in the day, traders will focus on Canada's new house price index for December.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.