Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Jan 26 17 06:50 GMT
USD/CAD: Loonie Extended Its Gains In The Asian Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.68% against the CAD and closed at 1.3068.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3060, with the USD trading 0.06% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.3021, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2982. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3129, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3198.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.