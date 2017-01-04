|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 04 17 06:46 GMT
|
USD/CAD: Loonie Reversed Its Gains In The Morning Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.13% against the CAD and closed at 1.3426.
Macroeconomic data indicated that Canada’s RBC manufacturing PMI edged higher to a level of 51.8 in December, after recording a reading of 51.5 in the prior month.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3452, with the USD trading 0.19% higher against the CAD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.3412, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3372. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3476, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3500.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.