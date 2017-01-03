|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 03 17 07:37 GMT
|
USD/CAD: Loonie Trading Higher, Ahead Of Canada's RBC Manufacturing PMI Data
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD marginally rose against the CAD and closed at 1.3444.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3406, with the USD trading 0.28% lower against the CAD from yesterday's close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.3377, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3348. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3444, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3482.
Going ahead, investors will keep a close watch on Canada's RBC manufacturing PMI for December, scheduled to release later in the day.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.