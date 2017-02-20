<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD: Loonie Trading Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.24% against the CAD and closed at 1.3101 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3091, with the USD trading 0.08% lower from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3057, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3023. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3125, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3159.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.