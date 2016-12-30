<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD: Loonie Trading Higher in the Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.35% against the CAD and closed at 1.3503.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3482, with the USD trading 0.16% lower against the CAD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3441, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3401. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3540, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3599.

Going forward, Canada's unemployment rate and RBC manufacturing PMI figures, due to release next week, would garner lot of market attention.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.