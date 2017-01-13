<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD: Loonie Trading Higher In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.24% against the CAD and closed at 1.3148.

On the economic front, Canada’s new housing price index advanced less-than-anticipated by 0.2% MoM in November, compared to an advance of 0.4% in the previous month, whereas markets were anticipating the index to climb 0.3%. Further, the nation’s Teranet/National Bank house price index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in December, after registering a gain of 0.2% in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3164, with the USD trading 0.12% higher against the CAD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3072, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2981. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3211, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3259.

This afternoon will bring a crucial Canadian release, namely existing home sales for December, slated to release later in the day.

The currency pair is trading its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving average.