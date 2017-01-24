|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 24 17 08:05 GMT
|
USD/CAD: Loonie Trading Marginally Lower In The morning session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.49% against the CAD and closed at 1.3220.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3223, with the USD trading a tad higher against the CAD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.3177, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3132. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3301, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3380.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.