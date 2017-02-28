<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD: Loonie Trading Marginally Lower In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.63% against the CAD and closed at 1.3186.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3188, with the USD trading a tad higher against the CAD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3114, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3041. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3228, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3269.

Amid no major economic releases in Canada today, investors will look forward to global events for direction.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.