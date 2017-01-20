<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD: Loonie Trading On A Stronger Footing, Ahead Of Canadian Inflation Data

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.42% against the CAD and closed at 1.3322.

In economic news, Canada manufacturing shipments rebounded 1.5% MoM in November, compared to a revised fall of 0.6% in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3295, with the USD trading 0.2% lower against the CAD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3247, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3199. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3348, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3401.

This afternoon will bring crucial Canadian releases, namely retail sales for November and consumer price index for December.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.