USD/CAD: Loonie Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 22 17 06:14 GMT

USD/CAD: Loonie Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.3% against the CAD and closed at 1.3146.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3124, with the USD trading 0.17% lower against the CAD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3100, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3076. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3156, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3188.

This afternoon investors would concentrate on Canada’s retail sales data for December.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.
 

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

