<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD: Loonie Trading On A Weaker Footing, Ahead Of Canada's Ivey PMI Data

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.44% against the CAD and closed at 1.3075.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.3095, with the USD trading 0.15% higher against the CAD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3021, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2948. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3151, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3208.

Ahead in the day, traders would eye Canada's Ivey PMI for January along with the nation's building permits and merchandise trade balance data, both for December.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.