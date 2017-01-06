<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Consumer Prices Dropped In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 1.05% against the CHF and closed at 1.0098.

On the economic front, Switzerland’s consumer prices slid 0.1% on a monthly basis in December, meeting market expectations and compared to a fall of 0.2% in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0106, with the USD trading 0.08% higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0053, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9999. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0190, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0273.

Looking forward, Switzerland’s unemployment rate and retail sales data, slated to release next week, will be on investor’s radar.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.