USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Extended Its Gains In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.14% against the CHF and closed at 1.0056.

On the data front, Switzerland’s producer and import price index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in December, at par with market expectations and compared to a rise of 0.1% in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0039, with the USD trading 0.17% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0006, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9972. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0097, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0154.

Moving ahead, Switzerland’s trade balance, UBS consumption indicator and ZEW survey of expectations index, all scheduled to release next week, will be on investor’s radar.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.