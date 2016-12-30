<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Extended its Gains in the Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.52% against the CHF and closed at 1.0223.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0207, with the USD trading 0.16% lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0087, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9968. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.03, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0394.

Going ahead, investors will keep a close watch on Switzerland's consumer price inflation and SVME-purchasing managers' index, both slated to release next week.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.