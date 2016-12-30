|
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Extended its Gains in the Morning Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.52% against the CHF and closed at 1.0223.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0207, with the USD trading 0.16% lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.0087, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9968. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.03, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0394.
Going ahead, investors will keep a close watch on Switzerland's consumer price inflation and SVME-purchasing managers' index, both slated to release next week.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.