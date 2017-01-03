<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Reversed Its Gains In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.59% against the CHF and closed at 1.0233.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0208, with the USD trading 0.24% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0174, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0141. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0245, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0283.

Ahead in the day, investors will closely monitor the release of Switzerland’s SVME-purchasing managers index for December.

The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.