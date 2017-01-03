|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 03 17 07:40 GMT
|
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Reversed Its Gains In The Asian Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.59% against the CHF and closed at 1.0233.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0208, with the USD trading 0.24% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.0174, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0141. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0245, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0283.
Ahead in the day, investors will closely monitor the release of Switzerland’s SVME-purchasing managers index for December.
The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.