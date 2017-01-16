|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 16 17 07:32 GMT
|
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Reversed Its Gains In The Morning Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.14% against the CHF and closed at 1.0088 on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0110, with the USD trading 0.22% higher against the CHF from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.0061, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0012. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0140, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0170.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.