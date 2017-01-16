<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Reversed Its Gains In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.14% against the CHF and closed at 1.0088 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0110, with the USD trading 0.22% higher against the CHF from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0061, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0012. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0140, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0170.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.