<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Reverses Its Gains, Ahead Of Switzerland's SECO Consumer Confidence Data

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.17% against the CHF and closed at 0.9905.

In economic news, Swiss total sight deposits stood at CHF535.2 billion in the week ended 03 February, up from CHF532.8 billion in the previous week.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9938, with the USD trading 0.33% higher against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9902, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9867. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9967, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9997.

Going ahead, investors would keep a close watch on Switzerland's SECO consumer confidence index for January, set to release in a while.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.