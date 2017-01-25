<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading A Tad Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.51% against the CHF and closed at 1.0011.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0009, with the USD trading marginally lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9971, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9932. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0034, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0058.

Looking ahead, investors would keep a close watch on Switzerland’s ZEW survey of expectations for January and UBS consumption indicator for December, scheduled to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.