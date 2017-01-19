<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading A Tad Higher In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.52% against the CHF and closed at 1.0070.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0065, with the USD trading marginally lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0019, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9973. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0097, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0129.

Going ahead, market participants will closely monitor Switzerland’s producer and import prices for December, scheduled to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.