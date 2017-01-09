<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Higher, Ahead Of Switzerland's Retail Sales Data

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.83% against the CHF and closed at 1.0182 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0175, with the USD trading 0.07% lower against the CHF from Friday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0120, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0064. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0207, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0238.

Ahead in the day, traders would closely monitor Switzerland's annual retail sales for November.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.