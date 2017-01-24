<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.26% against the CHF and closed at 0.996.

On the economic front, Switzerland’s total sight deposits inched up to a level of CHF532.3 billion in the week ended 20 January, from CHF531.4 billion in the previous week.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9965, with the USD trading slightly higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9941, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9918. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0003, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0042.

With no economic releases in Switzerland today, trading trend in the CHF is expected to be determined by global macroeconomic news.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.