Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 23 17 06:27 GMT
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Higher In The Morning Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.41% against the CHF and closed at 1.0015 on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9985, with the USD trading 0.3% lower against the CHF from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 0.9944, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9902. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0060, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0134.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.