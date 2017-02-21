<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Lower, Ahead Of Switzerland's Trade Balance Data

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.09% against the CHF and closed at 1.0024.

In economic news, Switzerland's total sight deposits rose to a level of CHF543.5 billion in the week ended 17 February, from CHF539.0 billion in the previous week.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0059, with the USD trading 0.35% higher against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0028, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9996. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0076, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0092.

Ahead in the day, traders will keep a close watch on Switzerland's trade balance figures for January.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.