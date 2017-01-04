<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Lower In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.32% against the CHF and closed at 1.0266.

On the data front, Switzerland’s SVME-purchasing managers’ index dropped to a level of 56.0 in December, meeting market expectations and following a level of 56.6 in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0273, with the USD trading 0.07% higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0206, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0138. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0338, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0402.

With no economic releases in Switzerland today, investors will look forward to global events for further direction.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.