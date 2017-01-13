|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 13 17 08:54 GMT
|
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Lower This Morning
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.36% against the CHF and closed at 1.0102.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0108, with the USD trading 0.06% higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.0062, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0016. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0144, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0180.
The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.