USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Marginally Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.86% against the CHF and closed at 0.9968.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9967, with the USD trading a tad lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9934, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9902. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0024, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0082.

Going ahead, Switzerland’s trade balance figures, UBS consumption indicator, ZEW survey of expectations and industrial production data, all slated to release next week, will pique significant amount of attention.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.