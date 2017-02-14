ActionForex.com
Feb 14 08:10 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Marginally Higher In The Morning Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 14 17 06:56 GMT

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Marginally Higher In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.12% against the CHF and closed at 1.0055.

In economic news, Switzerland's total sight deposits rose to a level of CHF539.0 billion in the week ended 10 February, from a level of CHF535.2 billion in the previous week.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0050, with the USD trading slightly lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0020, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9990. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0075, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0100.

Ahead in the day, market participants will focus on Switzerland's consumer price index for January.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.