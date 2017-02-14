<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Marginally Higher In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.12% against the CHF and closed at 1.0055.

In economic news, Switzerland's total sight deposits rose to a level of CHF539.0 billion in the week ended 10 February, from a level of CHF535.2 billion in the previous week.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0050, with the USD trading slightly lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0020, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9990. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0075, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0100.

Ahead in the day, market participants will focus on Switzerland's consumer price index for January.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.