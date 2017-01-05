|
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading On A Stronger Footing, Ahead Of Switzerland's Inflation Data
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.59% against the CHF and closed at 1.0205.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0184, with the USD trading 0.21% lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.0137, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0090. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0258, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0332.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on Switzerland's consumer price index for December, scheduled to release in a few hours.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.