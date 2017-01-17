<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.09% against the CHF and closed at 1.0107.

In economic news, Switzerland’s total sight deposits stood at a level of CHF531.4 billion in the week ended 13 January.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0097, with the USD trading 0.1% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0077, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0056. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0127, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0156.

With no economic releases in Switzerland today, investor sentiment would be governed by global macroeconomic news.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.