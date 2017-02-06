<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.11% against the CHF and closed at 0.9934 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9915, with the USD trading 0.19% lower against the CHF from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9883, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9851. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9966, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0017.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.