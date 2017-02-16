|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Feb 16 17 06:59 GMT
|
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.06% against the CHF and closed at 1.0054.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0037, with the USD trading 0.17% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.0005, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9972. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0094, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0150.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.