Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Feb 13 17 06:50 GMT
USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.17% against the CHF and closed at 1.0030 on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0040, with the USD trading 0.1% higher against the CHF from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.0010, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9980. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0066, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0092.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.