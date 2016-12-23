<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Slightly Firmer This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.09% against the CHF and closed at 1.0255.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0253, with the USD trading a tad lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0222, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0190. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0277, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0300.

Moving ahead, investors will focus on Switzerland’s KOF leading indicator for December, scheduled to release in some time.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.

