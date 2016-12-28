<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading Slightly Higher, ahead of Switzerland's UBS Consumption Indicator

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD marginally rose against the CHF and closed at 1.0272.

On Friday, data revealed that Switzerland's KOF leading indicator surprisingly remained steady at a level of 102.2 in December, confounding market expectations of an advance to a level of 103.0.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0271, with the USD trading a tad lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0256, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0242. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0291, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0312.

Ahead in the day, traders will concentrate on Switzerland's UBS consumption indicator for November.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.