USD/CHF: Swiss Real Retail Sales Declined In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.07% against the CHF and closed at 0.9923.

In economic news, Switzerland’s real retail sales eased 3.5% on an annual basis in December, surpassing market expectations for a drop of 0.7%. In the prior month, real retail sales had registered a revised rise of 0.8%.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9928, with the USD trading a tad higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9883, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9838. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9956, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9984.

Going ahead, Switzerland’s unemployment rate and SECO consumer confidence data, both for January, scheduled to release next week, will be on investor’s radar.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.