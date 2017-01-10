<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Real Retail Sales Rebound For The First Time In 2-Years In November

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.31% against the CHF and closed at 1.0138.

On the data front, Switzerland’s real retail sales rebounded 0.9% on an annual basis in November, advancing for the first time in two years. In the prior month, real retail sales had dropped by a revised 0.7%.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0117, with the USD trading 0.21% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0084, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0050. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0174, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0230.

Ahead in the day, market participants would closely monitor Switzerland’s unemployment rate for December, to get better insights into the nation’s economy.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.