USD/CHF: Swiss SECO Consumer Confidence Highest Since July 2014 During Three Months To January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.68% against the CHF and closed at 0.9972.

Macroeconomic data indicated that Switzerland’s SECO consumer confidence index improved to a level of -3.0 in the three months to January, notching its highest level since July 2014. Market participants had expected the index to climb to a level of -11.0, following a level of -13.0 in the previous period.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9967, with the USD trading marginally lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9925, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9882. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0008, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0048.

With no economic releases in Switzerland today, trading trend in the Swiss Franc is expected to be determined by global macroeconomic events.

The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.